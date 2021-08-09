Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, August 9, 2021:
Name: Ashton J Mouton Iii
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 12:21 am
Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Home Invasion , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Battery Of A Police
Officer Ch , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc , Simple Criminal Damage ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Thrasher DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLK SHIRT , CAMO SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , BRN , GRAY , BLK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0276054,
Name: Beau J Mouton
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 2:41 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 300 Blk Herlil Circle ,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO AN DISTURBANCE
Property: BROWN WALLET , 2 , 1 GREY , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0276096,
Name: Michael W Bihm
Age: 48
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 6:19 pm
Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Midway LAN,Opelousas,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 01-0012239,
Name: Morgan T Craig
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 4:36 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1700 Blk Eraste Landry ROA,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , PINK SHOES , BLK/PINK , BLK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0276472,
Name: Shawn M Thomas
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 12:25 am
Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Resisting An Officer , Ill Carrying Of
Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Mlk DRV,Port Barre,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND
Property: WHITE SHOES , BLUE PANTS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , PINK HOODIE , BLACK , 1 PACK , BLUE , RED BANDANA
,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0276064,