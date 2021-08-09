Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, August 9, 2021:

Name: Ashton J Mouton Iii

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 12:21 am

Charge: Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Home Invasion , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Battery Of A Police

Officer Ch , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Thrasher DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLK SHIRT , CAMO SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , BRN , GRAY , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276054,

Name: Beau J Mouton

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 2:41 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Herlil Circle ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO AN DISTURBANCE

Property: BROWN WALLET , 2 , 1 GREY , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276096,

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock)

Name: Michael W Bihm

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 6:19 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Midway LAN,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 01-0012239,

Name: Morgan T Craig

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 4:36 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1700 Blk Eraste Landry ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , PINK SHOES , BLK/PINK , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276472,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Shawn M Thomas

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 08, 2021 12:25 am

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Resisting An Officer , Ill Carrying Of

Weapons , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Mlk DRV,Port Barre,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHOES , BLUE PANTS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS , PINK HOODIE , BLACK , 1 PACK , BLUE , RED BANDANA

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0276064,