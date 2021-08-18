The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

Name: Anthony D Innis

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 7:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GRAY SHORTS , BRN , BRN , BRN , , 1 , DAMAGED EBT CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287028,

Name: Dylan Ozene

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 6:40 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of

Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Mcdonald STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: SHORTS , LA , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287051,

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Name: Gabrille A Daughdrill

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 11:41 am

Charge: Hold For Court , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1000 Blk Eunice ROA,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON JAIL SHEET

Property: UNDERWEAR , WHITE BRA , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , GREY SANDALS , 7 , WHITE , 2 GREY HOOP , GREY W/

STONES , 3 GREY RINGS , GREY , SUN , INK PEN , PONYTAIL , LIP RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012336,

Name: John D Chaisson Jr

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 9:45 am

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1600 Blk E Milton ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0245969,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Joshua D Thibodeaux

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 7:20 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts -- Schedule V ,

Attp-Murder/First Degree , Handling Of Machine Guns Unlaw ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Rich Angel DR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHOES , BLK SHIRT , JEANS , BLK SOCKS , BLK , 2 GRAY , ,

Associate(s): SHAWN DAVIS, ALLIJAH NOEL, CALLIJAH NOEL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0287049,21-0169703,20-0384864,

Name: Shelby L Poirier

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 12:14 am

Charge: Disturbing The Peace Fighting , Careless Operation - Light/Me , No Proof Of Insurance In Vehi , Fail

To Secure A Drivers Lice , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Stewart 9-372 STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO

Property: CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK , , BLACK SHOES , PINK UNDERWEAR , BLACK PANTS , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , WHITE

PHONE CHARGER , NOSE STUD , MISC BANK CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0285920,21-0012331,21-0012231,

Photo courtesy of emiliano-bar-OeAWU9VSHzo-unsplash

Name: Terrell Bruno

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 5:44 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Improper Supervision Of Minor ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Harrington DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO STOP FOR OFFICERS

Property: GRAY SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , , LA ID , GREEN , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287015,

Name: Terrence L Thomas

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 9:27 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk E Mlk DRV,Grambling,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: YELLOW , BLACK , GREEN , , BLACK , , BLACK , BLACK HAIR CAP , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , BL.UE PANTS ,

RED SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012333,