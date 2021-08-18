Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, August 18, 2021:
Name: Anthony D Innis
Age: 42
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 7:21 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: GRAY SHORTS , BRN , BRN , BRN , , 1 , DAMAGED EBT CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0287028,
Name: Dylan Ozene
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 6:40 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of
Marijuana ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Mcdonald STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: SHORTS , LA , BLK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0287051,
Name: Gabrille A Daughdrill
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 11:41 am
Charge: Hold For Court , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 1000 Blk Eunice ROA,St Martinville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON JAIL SHEET
Property: UNDERWEAR , WHITE BRA , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , GREY SANDALS , 7 , WHITE , 2 GREY HOOP , GREY W/
STONES , 3 GREY RINGS , GREY , SUN , INK PEN , PONYTAIL , LIP RING ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012336,
Name: John D Chaisson Jr
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 9:45 am
Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1600 Blk E Milton ,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0245969,
Name: Joshua D Thibodeaux
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 7:20 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts -- Schedule V ,
Attp-Murder/First Degree , Handling Of Machine Guns Unlaw ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Rich Angel DR,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: RED SHOES , BLK SHIRT , JEANS , BLK SOCKS , BLK , 2 GRAY , ,
Associate(s): SHAWN DAVIS, ALLIJAH NOEL, CALLIJAH NOEL,
Incident Number(s): 21-0287049,21-0169703,20-0384864,
Name: Shelby L Poirier
Age: 20
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 12:14 am
Charge: Disturbing The Peace Fighting , Careless Operation - Light/Me , No Proof Of Insurance In Vehi , Fail
To Secure A Drivers Lice , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk Stewart 9-372 STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO
Property: CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK , , BLACK SHOES , PINK UNDERWEAR , BLACK PANTS , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , WHITE
PHONE CHARGER , NOSE STUD , MISC BANK CARDS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0285920,21-0012331,21-0012231,
Name: Terrell Bruno
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 5:44 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Improper Supervision Of Minor ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Harrington DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO STOP FOR OFFICERS
Property: GRAY SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , , LA ID , GREEN , ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0287015,
Name: Terrence L Thomas
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Aug 17, 2021 9:27 am
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1200 Blk E Mlk DRV,Grambling,La,
Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED
Property: YELLOW , BLACK , GREEN , , BLACK , , BLACK , BLACK HAIR CAP , MULTI COLORED SHIRT , BL.UE PANTS ,
RED SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012333,