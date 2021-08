The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, August 19, 2021:

Name: Alfred Watson

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 10:58 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault , Sexual Battery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 900 Blk Delhome AVE,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BROWN SHOES , BROWN WALLET , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0288514,

Name: Ava Guidry

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 1:57 am

Charge: Batt Of A Police Ofc Charge , Resisting An Officer , Public Bribery , Obscenity Charge , Owi 1st

Offense (Misd) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Coteau Rodair HWY,Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND SHOWED SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT

Property: PINK ROBE , WHITE SHORTS , , 1 GRAY , 1 GRAY , 1 BLK DAMAGED W/BRN CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287352,

Name: Dalton R Meyers

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 11:30 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Failure To Register As A Sex O , Parole

(Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Merchants BLV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESED ON ACTIVE NCIC WARRANT

Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREY/RED , GREY , BLACK , BLACK , GREY , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , GREY

PANTS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0286442,21-0012360,21-0288559,

Name: Devonte J Brown

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 9:15 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Turning Movements And Required , Pos/Firearm/Pax Con Dom Violen ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Heidi Circle ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS AND WEAPONS WER FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK / GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN / BLACK BOXERS , RED (CRACKED)

, BLACK KEY FOB , 1 WHITE EAR BUD , BLUE CREDIT CARD , BLUE EBT CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0288439,

Name: Diamontrelle W Felix

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 9:14 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Aggravated Battery Of A Dating , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Vanburen DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK , GREY , RED , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012354,21-0288448,

Name: Kendall R Leopaul

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 12:06 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Second Degree Murder Charge , Assault

By Drive-By Shooting C ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 200 Blk Truhill Parkway STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0259820,

Name: Kyle P Megilligan

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 11:37 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Breaux ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE/BLUE SHOES , WHITE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0288511,21-0012358,

Name: Natalie B Broussard

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 8:19 pm

Charge: Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Cocodril ROAD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SOCKS , TAN BRA , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK/WHITE UNDERWEAR , BROWN , BROWN , BROWN ,

GREY , GREY , WHITE , BLUE , BLACK , GREY , GREY , PICTURE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0342567,

Name: Ricky P Guillory Jr

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 11:17 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Batt Dating Partner(Strangulation) , Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Melancon STR,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK , BLACK SLIPPERS , RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0288515,21-0012355,

Name: Trevis T Hudson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 5:06 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving Proceed , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Fail To Secure A

Drivers Lice , Obscuring Windshields Or Wind ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Peach STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREEN BOXERS , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012352,20-0418916,

Name: Zakyric Gardner

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 18, 2021 12:17 am

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Sugar Creek RD,St Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ST MARTIN

Property: GRAY SHOES , BLK PANTS , BLK JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , 1 GRAY , 2 GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012345,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now