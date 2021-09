The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

Name: Christian J Quebedeaux

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 3:07 pm

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse Char , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule

Ii, Penalties , Theft Charge , Fail To Register And Notify 2n ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Milton,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , JEANS , GREY SHOES , , , 1GREY , GREY , 2GREY ,

Associate(s): STEPHANIE ROSS, LOGAN HENSON, BRIAN TRAHAN,

Incident Number(s): 20-0084089,19-0361547,21-0174991,21-0012623,

Name: Kendall J Laday

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 3:39 am

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE HE WAS NOT ALLOWED

Property: RED BANDANA , BLK HOODIE , BLK PLUG , BROWN , BLK MISC , 2 BLUE CARDS , LA , , , GREY SHIRT , BLK

PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0316578,

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Name: Kevin C Collins

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 2:27 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Berlin STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT 2 , PLAID SHORTS , BLACK SOCK1 , WHITE SOCKS1 , WHITE BRACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0317243,

Name: Ronnie Lee

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 12:18 am

Charge: Cruelty To Animals Sim/Agg , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: 1 CRACKED , GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , WHITE MASK , BLK HAIR WRAP , BLK

PHONE , BLK BELT , VETERANS ID , GREEN KEY CHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0316516,

Handcuffs (KPEL)

Name: Tarielle Arceneaux

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 1:20 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Berlin STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND SENTENCED

Property: GRAY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , GREEN SHIRT , TONGUE , NOSE , CAR FOB , HAIR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012618,20-0274399,

Name: Travis W Knott

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 3:08 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Drug Paraphenalia ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Joyce Lane ,Grand Coteau,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN BOOTS , BLUE PANTS , TAN BELT , GREY SOCKS , BIBILE , TORN UP CASH , WHITE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0231950,

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Name: Troy Johnson

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 13, 2021 8:40 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Joyce Lane ,Grand Coteau,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: RAMEN NOODLES , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , GREY BLACK PANTS , RED JACKET , YELLOW

SHIRT , BROWN WALLET , WHITE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0317545,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System