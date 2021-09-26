The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, September 26, 2021:

Name: Andrew J Gambordella Iii

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 12:06 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Maple DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING AT AN ADDRESS HE WAS FORBIDDEN

Property: RED/BLACK SHIRT , RED/BLACK PANTS , OPEN PACK , BLACK , GREY (CRACKED) , BLACK , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

BROWN , BLACK SHADES , BLACK GLASSES CASE , DENTURE CREAM , BLACK WRAP , EYEDROPS , DENTURE

CONTAINER , CONTACTS , CONTACTS CONTAINER , BROWN SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0330505,

Staff photo

Name: Gage T Smith

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 7:53 am

Charge: Home Invasion ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2900 Blk W Willow Lot 49 STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING WERE HE DID NOT BELONG

Property: BLACK WALLET , RED PHONE , KEY RING W/ 1 KEY , GREEN LIGHTER , CAMO SHORTS , MULTICOLOR BOXERS ,

BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0330769,

KPEL

Name: James J Williams

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 7:26 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Armand Joseph RD,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK MASK , WHITE

GLOVE , 2 RED CARDS , 2 KEYS , BLUE COAT , RADIO , ORANGE LIGHTER , MISC PAPERS , BLACK CIGARETTE

PACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0330734,

ThinkStock

Name: Jonquel Mathews

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 6:23 pm

Charge: View Outward Or Inward Through , Obstruction Of Justice , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk N Buchanan STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: THE SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP IN WHICH A WEAPON WAS FOUND.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , RED CAMOFLAUGE PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK/GOLD SLIPPERS , WHITE BANDANA , BLACK ,

GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0331263,

Thinkstock

Name: Reyna Bates

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 2:38 am

Charge: Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Lake Point DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , WHITE , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK/WHITE BRA , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAIR

TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0330637,

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times