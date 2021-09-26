Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, September 26, 2021:
Name: Andrew J Gambordella Iii
Age: 43
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 12:06 am
Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Maple DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING AT AN ADDRESS HE WAS FORBIDDEN
Property: RED/BLACK SHIRT , RED/BLACK PANTS , OPEN PACK , BLACK , GREY (CRACKED) , BLACK , BLACK HAIR TIE ,
BROWN , BLACK SHADES , BLACK GLASSES CASE , DENTURE CREAM , BLACK WRAP , EYEDROPS , DENTURE
CONTAINER , CONTACTS , CONTACTS CONTAINER , BROWN SLIPPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0330505,
Name: Gage T Smith
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 7:53 am
Charge: Home Invasion ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2900 Blk W Willow Lot 49 STR,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING WERE HE DID NOT BELONG
Property: BLACK WALLET , RED PHONE , KEY RING W/ 1 KEY , GREEN LIGHTER , CAMO SHORTS , MULTICOLOR BOXERS ,
BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0330769,
Name: James J Williams
Age: 38
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 7:26 am
Charge: Armed Robbery Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1100 Blk Armand Joseph RD,Breaux Bridge,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED.
Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK MASK , WHITE
GLOVE , 2 RED CARDS , 2 KEYS , BLUE COAT , RADIO , ORANGE LIGHTER , MISC PAPERS , BLACK CIGARETTE
PACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0330734,
Name: Jonquel Mathews
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 6:23 pm
Charge: View Outward Or Inward Through , Obstruction Of Justice , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk N Buchanan STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: THE SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP IN WHICH A WEAPON WAS FOUND.
Property: BLACK SHIRT , RED CAMOFLAUGE PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK/GOLD SLIPPERS , WHITE BANDANA , BLACK ,
GREY ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0331263,
Name: Reyna Bates
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Sep 25, 2021 2:38 am
Charge: Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Lake Point DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , WHITE , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK/WHITE BRA , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAIR
TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0330637,