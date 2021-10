The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, October 5, 2021:

Name: Brandon C Leblanc

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 8:10 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv , Criminal Trespass , P/Sched I

Drugs , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 5200 Blk S Leblanc DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM.

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , GREY SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREEN , BLUE , GREY ,

BLACK BAG , GREY CROSS , RED , BLACK FACE MASK ,

Associate(s): NATHAN DEAN, DEJAUN CLAY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0185611,21-0001492,21-0228092,21-0022782,21-034

Name: Brian S Kendrix

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 11:06 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 500 Blk S Eola RD,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: LOUISIANA DL , BLUE MASK , BLACK CELL PHONE , BLACK CHARGING BOX , BLUE CHARGING CABLE , BLUE CARD ,

WHITE HEADPHONES , BLUE/BLACK WALLET , WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012842,

Name: Da'Tavanie M Zenon

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 3:30 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Linares DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED PANTS , MULTI BOXERS , RED SHOES , RED , , 2 GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203094,

Name: Demetre J Broussard

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 4:51 pm

Charge: 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , TAN SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BRUSH , MISC PAPER , YELLOW NECK CHAIN

, 1 CIGARETTE , GREY BLACK HAT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0341120,

Name: Drake Ardoyne

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 4:25 pm

Charge: Felony Carnal Knowledge Of A J , Contributing To The Delinquenc ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 1000 Blk Charles Marks RD,Arnaudville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREEN MASK , RED BOXERS , BLACK PANTS , BLUE SOCKS , YELLOW SHOES , GREY EARRINGS W

CLEAR STONES , MISC PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0324599,

Name: Jacob R Hedrick

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 10:55 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Owi 1st Offense (Misd) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 6800 Blk S La 82 ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREEN SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , BLUE SHORTS ,

MISC ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0113085,21-0012837,19-0006233,

Name: Jamaica K Evans

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 3:28 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Disturbing The Peace / Drunken , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Crip LN,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BRA , BLACK UNDERWEAR , BLACK , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0340257,

Name: Jose A Rosario

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 2:25 pm

Charge: Proper Equipment Required On V , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0175680,

Name: Kaydon Noel

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 3:30 pm

Charge: No Safety Belt , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Walter DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , MULTI BOXERS , LA , , COINS , PINK CHIPPED

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0203093,21-0012834,

Name: Melvin J Julien

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 7:36 am

Charge: Peeping Tom:Peeps In Window/Do , Simple Burglary , Criminal Trespass , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited

D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292361,21-0332538,21-0336273,21-0220713,21-002

Name: Shannon Williams

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 11:06 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 300 Blk Avenue C STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK/WHITE SLIPPERS , BLACK JACKET , BLACK BOOK , GREY BOOK

, BLACK BOOK , BLUE POUCH , BLACK FLASHLIGHT , 2 PINK PENS , BLACK , WHITE , BLACK HAIR TIE , WHITE

BRA ,

Associate(s): JESSICA HOGGLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0137485,

Name: Tyrone E Pickney

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 9:41 pm

Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Simple , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Tyler DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0341347,

Name: Tyrone J Dean

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 04, 2021 4:44 am

Charge: Attempted Theft , Theft Charge , Theft Charge , Fugitive , Possession Of Tools For A Crim , Simple

Criminal Damage , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO TAKE SOMETHING

Property: WHITE SHIRT , RED BOXERS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , RED , BLACK , BLACK

CRACKED , , CARDS ,

Associate(s): NATHAN DEAN, BILLY JOSEPH,

Incident Number(s): 21-0132274,21-0054178,21-0103647,21-0012830,21-034