Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 7, 2021:
Name: Eric S Linch
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 06, 2021 12:29 pm
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Avalon ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED
Property: JEANS , BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , CAMO MASK , GREY HAT , $RECEIPT , BLK BELT , BLK WALLTER ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012855,
Name: Orlando Montgomery
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 06, 2021 12:02 pm
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk June DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED
Property: BLK SHORTS , CAMO PANTS , RED SHIRT , RED SHOES , COURT PAPERWORK , MONEY RECEIPT , 2 BROWN
BRACELETS , 1 HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012854,