The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, October 7, 2021:

Name: Eric S Linch

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 06, 2021 12:29 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Avalon ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: JEANS , BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , CAMO MASK , GREY HAT , $RECEIPT , BLK BELT , BLK WALLTER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012855,

Name: Orlando Montgomery

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 06, 2021 12:02 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk June DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLK SHORTS , CAMO PANTS , RED SHIRT , RED SHOES , COURT PAPERWORK , MONEY RECEIPT , 2 BROWN

BRACELETS , 1 HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012854,

