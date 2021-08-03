Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Updates COVID Restrictions

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has updated its COVID restrictions, effective Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a mask mandate for the state of Louisiana for individuals aged 5 years and above. In light of the governor's announcement, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has reinstated its COVID restrictions to include closing some facilities to the public, limiting access to others, requiring masks, and utilizing video conferencing when allowable.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber's office is focused on public safety and the well-being of the community, and has implemented the following changes, as per its website:

All Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office facilities, with the exception of our Tax and Civil Departments located at 1010 Lafayette St., are currently CLOSED to the public. This includes the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Court hearings are being conducted via video conference.

Video visitation with offenders at the Clifton Chenier Center is currently CLOSED to the public; however, remote video visitation is still available.

Religious services for offenders are being offered via video conference.

Fingerprinting and records services will be conducted on a limited case-by-case basis, by appointment only. Please call (337) 236-5845 to inquire about scheduling an appointment.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (337) 232-9211 for clarification regarding services provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana