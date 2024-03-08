Two More Suspects Identified, Wanted by Police in Fatal Shooting of Carencro High Student

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is calling for the public's assistance in locating two suspects believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Carencro High School student. The tragic incident occurred as the student was disembarking from his school bus in the 200 block of Bradford Drive in Lafayette Parish last Friday.

The two men identified by law enforcement are Da’Marion Roy, 19, and Todd Arceneaux Jr., 20. Both are wanted on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jaylin Joiner. Malikai Doucet, 19, has already been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the same incident. His bond has been set at $350,000. It is noted that none of the suspects involved are current students of Carencro High School.

The loss of Jaylin Joiner has left the local community heartbroken. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roy and Arceneaux, or any additional details that might aid in their apprehension, to come forward.

Information can be confidentially shared with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211 or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.