LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Police is now in trouble with the law himself after he allegedly showed a video containing sexual content to a juvenile under the age of 17 years old.

A complaint was filed against Officer Jacob Desormeaux on Monday, April 17th. He was arrested on Friday and has been charged with two counts of obscenity. Part of the allegations is that Desormeaux is accused of showing the video to the child within the city limits of Lafayette, which means LPD's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, Desormeaux's police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of an Internal Affairs investigation. LPD released this statement:

Chief Estorge does not condone this type of behavior from her officers. We have an obligation to the citizens of this community to do what is right and that means even policing our own. We are held to a higher standard and this behavior will not be tolerated.

Desormeaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as both criminal and internal investigations are ongoing. According to booking records, this is what we know about him:

He was born in 1995.

Race: White

Height: 6'04 ft.

Weight: 220 lbs

Desormeaux is listed as being "Not in Jail" and his bond on each of the Obscenity charges is listed at $0. No court date has been listed yet as of this writing.

Lafayette Police say "there will be no further comment about these investigations at this time."

