Lafayette Police Safely Recover Kidnapped Juvenile in Stolen Vehicle

A juvenile was safely recovered by Lafayette Police after being kidnapped in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday (Dec. 19). The incident began around 7:15 P.M. in the 100 block of Happiness Street.

A mother reported her vehicle, with her sleeping daughter inside, stolen while it was left running outside a residence. The police initiated an immediate search with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was located shortly before 7:53 P.M. at the Landmark Church parking lot on West Willow Street. The juvenile was found asleep and unharmed in the vehicle. She was subsequently reunited with her family.

The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Lafayette Police are requesting anyone with information to contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.