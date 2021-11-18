Lafayette Police: Suspect in Nine-Year-Old’s Shooting Arrested

Lafayette police say the person they believe fired the shot that wounded a nine-year-old girl inside is in a Baton Rouge jail.

That suspect is only 18-years-old.

According to Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Greene, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Jonathan Viltz on warrants out of Lafayette Parish. Authorities here wanted Viltz on three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with that shooting on East Simcoe Street near Kattie Street.

As we reported earlier this month, investigators said two adults had been arguing in the parking lot of the apartment complex. One of those adults pulled a gun during the argument and began shooting at the other person. Witnesses at the apartment complex say they heard seven or eight gunshots. Several of the bullets went through apartment windows. One of the bullets went through a wall and wounded A'Kaylen Beale. The nine-year-old underwent surgery to repair a damaged liver and a collapsed young. She has since been released from the hospital.

No word on when Viltz will be transported back to Lafayette.

