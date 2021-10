Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, October 20, 2021:

Name: Ahkeem A Shephard

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 9:46 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Canal DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONED TO CALL AND WEAPONS WERE INVOLVED

Property: BLK/WHITE SLIPPERS , BLK PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLK MASK ,

Associate(s): ANTONIO ANDRUS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0358370,

ThinkStock

Name: Antonio Andrus Jr

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 9:46 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Martin Luther King STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE WITH WEAPONS

Property: BLK SOCKS , BLK/RED PANTS , WHITE/BLUE SLIPPERS , PURPLE JACKETY , BLUJE BOXERS , RED LIGHTER ,

Associate(s): AHKEEM SHEPHARD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0358370,

Photo by Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

Name: Gregory K Solomon

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 11:22 am

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Theft Charge , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Improper Lane Change

- No Acc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Hummingbird LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLUE JEANS , BLACK , BLACK , BLUE , GREEN ,

, BLACK , , CARDS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012968,20-0450145,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Jacob I Colostio

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 7:57 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: 2 BLK GLOVES , ORANGE , BROWN CARD , GREEN CARD , 2 BLUE CARDS , 2 WHITE CARDS , , LA ID , YELLOE

SHIRT , GREY PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0358376,

Photo by KPEL

Name: Joanna E Anderson

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 3:39 pm

Charge: Public Intimidation:Use Of Vio , Resisting An Officer , General Speed Law ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Property: GREY PANTS/ GREY SHIRT , BLACK UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA , 1 SILVER , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK/CAMO BRACE

, 1 LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0358073,

Staff Photo

Name: Michael A Oubre

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 3:33 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Pedestrians Soliciting Rides , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER INCOUNTERING POLICE AND WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: GREY BACKBACK , ORANGE FIRST AID KIT , 2 COOKIES , CLEAR TRASH BAGS , BROWN , RED , CARMEX , HAND

SANITZER , CLEAR BOTTLE , 5 , KANKA , BLACK UMBERLLA , CARDBOARD BOX SIGN , COVID PACK , DEODERANT ,

BLACK JACKET , BLACK MASK , RED HAT , BROWN , GREY SHIRT , GREY SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012969,21-0358113,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Rondelle Narcisse

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 19, 2021 6:36 pm

Charge: Aggr. Burglary Chg/Penalty:If ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 2 KEYS , WHITE , BROWN , BLACK , BLACK , GREY SHIRT/ GREY PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , 2

YELLOW , RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0313638,

