Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, October 16, 2021:

Name: Bruce N Wheeler

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 1:25 am

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 1600 Blk Sterling ROA,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH AN UNAFFILIATED INDIVIDUAL

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK WALLET , BLACK BOXERS , BLUE CARD ,

WHITE/RED CARD , BLUE/WHITE CARD , WHITE CARD , GREY CARD , BLACK CARD , DRIVERS LICENSE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0353310,

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Name: Donald A Nash Jr

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 9:23 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Violation Of Protective Orders , Stalking , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop ,

Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE WHERE HE WAS NOT SUPPONSE TO BE

Property: GREY SHORTS , BODY JEWELRY GREY , BLACK SLIDES , RED SHIRT , GREY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0328945,21-0353473,21-0347685,21-0353529,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Harold Davis Jr

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 4:20 pm

Charge: 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Tournior STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , GRAY PANTS , RED BLACK SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0353215,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Jamarcus Hardy

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 11:41 am

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Dejean STR,Port Barre,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012938,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Jared L Thibodeaux

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 2:14 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 500 Blk Camelia DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTECED

Property: GREY PANTS , BLACK BOOTS , WHITE SHIRT , , BROWN , CARDS , BLACK MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012939,

KPEL Photo

Name: Kelly Christensen

Age: 62

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 7:17 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 100 Blk Melissa DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: LA , BROWN , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLUE SHORTS , RED SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0353504,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: Kermit J Gobert

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 1:53 pm

Charge: Hit And Run , No Safety Belt , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Second Degree

Murder Charge , Fugitive , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Sweetbriar STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , WHITE SOCK , BLACK SOCK , BROWN , BLUE PANST , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012941,20-0331576,21-0284504,

Prison Cuffs, (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Name: Kerry L Guilbeaux

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 3:25 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Simple Assault , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Haig STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND ACTIVE WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: RED , LA ID , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK SPEAKER , BROWN COIN POUCH , 2 RED , BLACK , BLACK ,

BLACK /BROKEN , RUBBERBAND , BLACK , BLUE/BLACK DICE , WHITE ROSARY , 1 OPEN PACK CIGARS , 1 WHITE ,

LOOSE CHANGE , WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012943,21-0353833,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Kevin L James

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 2:42 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk 1/2 Iberia STR,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , RED BOXERS , YELLOW BELT , TWO YELLOW EARINGS , WHITE PHONE , ONE

LIGHTER , ONE CIGAR , SCRATCHED WATCH ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0347791,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Milera J Williams

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 7:02 pm

Charge: Failure To Register As A Sex O , Hold For Extradition , Failure To Secure Sex Off Id ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Begnaud STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER NEGLECTING COURT ORDERS

Property: JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , CAMO , LA , BLK , PHONE CHARGER , BLK , CHAPSTICK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012944,21-0354206,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Patrick W Sam

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 11:12 am

Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Dear STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0250949,

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Name: Tyler N Benoit

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 2:32 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk N Hebert ST,Kaplan,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: RED TIE , GREY JACKET , GREY APNST , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012940,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Vincent E Jones

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 15, 2021 7:20 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Roe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED DUR TO ALTERCATION WEAPON WAS PERDUSED

Property: RED , BLACK , RED SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0353465,

