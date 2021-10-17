Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, October 17, 2021:
Name: Corey Willis Jr
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 7:58 am
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 100 Blk E Gilman RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: WHITE , BLACK , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK HOODIE , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE PAPER ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0254145,
Name: Damarion Comeaux
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:25 am
Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2300 Blk Mills STR,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER HAVING A WEAPON THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM
Property: BLK HOODIE , JEANS , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHOES , BRN , , 1 , 2 ,
Associate(s): TIMOTHY MELANCON,
Incident Number(s): 21-0354523,
Name: Jeremy J Davis
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 11:00 pm
Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk St John STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE
Property: BLK SHIRT , SHORTS , BLK SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0355278,
Name: Jude R Grainger
Age: 45
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 5:28 pm
Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2800 Blk Louisiana AVE,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: GRAY SHIRT , KHAKI SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , CAMO HAT , BLACK , BLACK , 3 BLUE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0354987,
Name: Timothy J Melancon
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:25 am
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Domestic Abuse Child
Endangerm , View Outward Or Inward Through , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Illegal Carrying Of
Weapon Pen , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2300 Blk Mill STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , LA , BLACK , 1 VISA ,
Associate(s): DAMARION COMEAUX,
Incident Number(s): 21-0354523,21-0050907,21-0353261,
Name: Yelinetyh Pelekais
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:00 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD
Address: 200 Blk Prescott BL,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK SHIRT , JEANS , BLUE SHOES , MULTICOLOR SHIRT , 3 YELLOW , 2 YELLOW ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0354463,