Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, October 17, 2021:

Name: Corey Willis Jr

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 7:58 am

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk E Gilman RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE , BLACK , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK HOODIE , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0254145,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: Damarion Comeaux

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:25 am

Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2300 Blk Mills STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER HAVING A WEAPON THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: BLK HOODIE , JEANS , BLK SHIRT , BLK SHOES , BRN , , 1 , 2 ,

Associate(s): TIMOTHY MELANCON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0354523,

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Name: Jeremy J Davis

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 11:00 pm

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Resist Officer With Force/Viol ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk St John STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLK SHIRT , SHORTS , BLK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0355278,

KPEL Photo

Name: Jude R Grainger

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 5:28 pm

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2800 Blk Louisiana AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GRAY SHIRT , KHAKI SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , CAMO HAT , BLACK , BLACK , 3 BLUE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0354987,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Timothy J Melancon

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:25 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Domestic Abuse Child

Endangerm , View Outward Or Inward Through , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2300 Blk Mill STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO WARRANT AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , LA , BLACK , 1 VISA ,

Associate(s): DAMARION COMEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0354523,21-0050907,21-0353261,

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Name: Yelinetyh Pelekais

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 16, 2021 2:00 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: 200 Blk Prescott BL,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , JEANS , BLUE SHOES , MULTICOLOR SHIRT , 3 YELLOW , 2 YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0354463,

