Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Jail Report; Who Was Arrested?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, October 15, 2021:

Name: Clauderious Darby

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 14, 2021 2:46 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 400 Blk Avenue D ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , MULTI SOCKS , BROWN SHOES , GREY , 2 , , BLACK 2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0352567,21-0352823,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Eric J Lemaire

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 14, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Deer Park Trail ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHORTS , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES , WHITE BOXERS , WHITE BAG EXCESSIVE ITEMS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0165709,20-0156828,20-0159538,20-0161236,20-016

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Harold J Brooks Iii

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 14, 2021 6:08 pm

Charge: Home Invasion , Aggravated Assault Charge , Fail To Register And Notify 2n ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Radcliffe DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0348705,21-0345713,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: Ray P Touchet

Age: 61

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 14, 2021 9:25 am

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING WHERE HE DID NOT BELONG

Property: BLACK , LA , BLACK , GREY , , GREEN SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLACK BOXERS ,

GREEN , , KEY CHAIN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0352441,

