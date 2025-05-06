Lafayette Tailor Creates Emotional NFL Draft Suit Honoring Jack Bech’s Late Brother

When Louisiana-born wide receiver Jack Bech was drafted as a second-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, he did so wearing more than just a custom suit—he wore a tribute to his late brother, Tiger.

Inspired By Tiger

The one-of-a-kind suit was designed by Bespoke Batiste, a Lafayette-based custom tailoring house founded by Harold Batiste and co-owned by Amy Jones Kane. According to the company’s social media post, Bech reached out in January with a vision: a suit lined with personal photos celebrating his relationship with Tiger, who was tragically killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack on January 1.

Down to the Details

Working closely with Bech, the Bespoke Batiste team crafted a custom navy suit lined with heartfelt imagery of the Bech family. Even the shirt cuff bore Tiger’s initials in place of Jack’s—an emotional gesture marking what Bespoke Batiste calls “one of the most special suits we might ever create.”

“This was about more than fashion,” said co-owner Amy Jones Kane. “It was about honoring someone who meant everything to Jack.”

Dressing Notable Names

Bespoke Batiste has been steadily gaining national attention. They recently outfitted wide receiver Tre Harris for his NFL Draft moment and created a Grammy red carpet look for four-time nominee Sean Ardoin, inspired by the LSU Tiger Band uniform.

Founded in 2019 by Harold Batiste, the company blends classic tailoring with personal storytelling. With Amy Kane’s PR and styling background, the duo has built a brand known for individuality, craftsmanship, and deep emotional connection, and you can see that reflected in every stitch of Jack Bech’s unforgettable draft-night look.