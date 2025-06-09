LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —After several years of layoffs in the Lafayette television market, it's exciting to hear that two familiar faces will be waking up with Acadiana once again.

Local Favorites Return to News 15 in Lafayette

Vice President & General Manager for KADN FOX 15 and KLAF-NBC, Jim Parker, announced on Monday that Scott Brazda and Al Hebert have rejoined the News 15 team.

We couldn’t be more happy to welcome back Scott Brazda and Al Hebert to News 15 and restart Good Day Acadiana by popular demand of the morning audience.

Introducing 'Good Day Acadiana'

On weekdays from 6-8 am, Good Day Acadiana will air and simulcast from 6 to 7 am on KLAF-NBC.

Viewers can expect to see Scott Brazda do what he does best and has been covering for over 30 years, local news that matters to Acadiana.

A recent independent analysis from the highly-regarded research firm Magid & Associates found News 15 covers more news and more local stories than the so-called news leader.

Al, known for his 'Where's Al?" videos on social media, will be teaming up with Storm Track meteorologists Griffin Hardy and Allie Ann McCord.

A News Team You Can Trust

Parker explains that their focus has been to build a team of reliable news veterans that Acadiana already knows and loves.

News 15 believes experience matters, while other stations have chosen to go the route of having lesser-experienced news anchors, or none at all, we’re the home of people you know and trust

Scott Brazda and Al Hebert join Marcelle Fontenot, Jim Hummel, along with meteorologists Griffin Hardy and Allie Ann McCord, who are guided by Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dan' Romano.