(Lafayette, LA) - A Lafayette woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false complaint against a law enforcement officer and cyberstalking, among other charges, according to a press release from the Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

The arrest happened on Thursday, March 12, after Chief Thibodeaux said it is alleged that 35-year-old Alanna Broussard had made threats against an officer with the department.

All of this stemmed from an investigation in which the suspect complained that the officer was harassing her.

Lafayette Woman Investigated After She Complained About an Officer

According to Chief Thibodeaux's release, while the investigation was ongoing, things began to ramp up. The Chief says the suspect made threats on social media, saying that they would go to Church Point and shoot the officer. He added that the suspect's family and friends were involved in the situation.

Lafayette Woman Accused of Posting Church Point Officer's Address

In addition, Thibodeaux says Broussard is accused of posting the officer's home address along with "several other accusations which caused the officer to begin receiving threats of bodily harm and death", according to the release.

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Thibodeaux says Broussard was arrested on the following charges:

Threatening a Law Officer

Unlawful Communications of Bodily Harm

Cyberstalking

Filing a False Complaint against a Law Enforcement Officer

The Louisiana Law for Threatening a Law Officer is 14:122.2, and is defined partially as follows:

A.(1) Threatening a public official or law enforcement officer is engaging in any verbal or written communication that communicates a true threat to a public official or law enforcement officer. (2) Whoever commits the crime of threatening a public official or law enforcement officer shall be fined not more than five hundred dollars, or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

The Louisiana Law for Unlawful Communications of Bodily Harm 14:285, and is defined partially as follows:

(1) Engage in or institute a telephone call, telephone conversation, or telephone conference, with another person, or use any telecommunications device to send any text message or other message to another person directly, anonymously or otherwise, and therein use obscene, profane, vulgar, lewd, or lascivious language, or make any suggestion or proposal of an obscene nature or threaten any illegal or immoral act with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass any person. C. Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not more than five hundred dollars, or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

What Is Cyberstalking Under Louisiana Law?

The Louisiana Law for Cyberstalking 14:40.3, and is defined partially as follows:

B. Cyberstalking is action of any person to accomplish any of the following: (1) Use in electronic mail or electronic communication of any words or language threatening to inflict bodily harm to any person or to such person's child, sibling, spouse, or dependent, or physical injury to the property of any person, or for the purpose of extorting money or other things of value from any person. (2) Electronically mail or electronically communicate to another repeatedly, whether or not conversation ensues, for the purpose of threatening, terrifying, or harassing any person. C.(1) Whoever commits the crime of cyberstalking shall be fined not more than two thousand dollars, or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.

The Louisiana Law for Filing a False Complaint Against a Law Officer is 14:133.5, and is defined partially as follows:

A. Filing a false complaint against a law enforcement officer is knowingly filing, by affidavit under oath, a false statement or false representation with a law enforcement agency regarding the conduct, job performance, or behavior of a law enforcement officer for the purpose of initiating an administrative action against that law enforcement officer. C. Whoever commits the crime of filing false statements against law enforcement officers shall be fined not more than five hundred dollars or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

Broussard was arrested and booked into the Church Point Jail. The woman was then transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail to wait for bond.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

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