Two development plans that stirred up plenty of chatter in Lafayette hit a dead end this week after the Lafayette Zoning Commission rejected both proposals. One involved a massive entertainment venue modeled after a Roman coliseum along Verot School Road. The other sought to turn the long-standing Corner Pantry near Lafayette High School into a full convenience store with gas pumps, requiring a major expansion.

Community Pushback on Corner Pantry Gas Pump Plan

The proposal to add six fuel pumps to the Corner Pantry at Foreman Drive and Dulles Drive drew immediate concern from residents who live near the busy Lafayette High School corridor. While the location is currently zoned to allow a convenience store, fuel sales require a special permit, according to The Acadiana Advocate.

Residents argued that adding gas pumps would worsen traffic already backed up during school drop-off and afternoon commuting hours. Many also expressed concerns about late-night activity, lighting, and the impact on nearby homes, schools, and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.

Planning staff noted the area’s long history of noise and disturbance complaints tied to past businesses on that block and warned that a gas station might amplify those issues. Although nothing has been finalized by the Corner Pantry owner, this marks the third failed attempt in recent years to secure approval for new gas pumps in that area.

“The Coliseum” Entertainment Venue Also Rejected

On Verot School Road, another ambitious proposal met the same fate. Developer Yury Remedio, who is opening the new Cuban Tradition restaurant on Johnston Street, pitched a 50,000-square-foot entertainment complex designed to resemble a Roman coliseum.

Documents from a report by The Acadiana Advocate show the project would include billiards, live music, multiple bars, and a capacity of up to 3,600 people, requiring more than 300 parking spaces. Planning officials said that scale simply doesn’t fit the location.

Local residents agreed, citing concerns about noise, lighting, and event traffic spilling into nearby subdivisions.

“Everybody likes theme parks, just not right next to their house,” resident Mary Laurent told News 15. “The lighting and the noise are just really not what needs to be right next to a residential subdivision.”

Planning staff echoed that sentiment, noting that a packed event could heavily disrupt the quiet surrounding neighborhoods.

Both Projects Could Resurface, but Locations Remain the Issue

Neither idea is inherently unpopular, and both could find new life elsewhere in Lafayette. But for now, the commission made it clear that these specific locations are not the right fit for projects of this scale or intensity.