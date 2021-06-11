Lafayette’s Choices for ‘5-Star’ Restaurants in Acadiana

If someone were to ask me where my favorite 5-Star Restaurant is in Acadiana, I would be stumped: who's to say which would garner 5 out of 5 stars? It's subjective, right?

That's why I was very interested in the answers you would give if asked for your favorite 5-Star Restaurant in Acadiana. It happened over the weekend on Facebook.

The public Facebook group called Foodies of Lafayette featured the following post:

Foodies of Lafayette via Facebook

A Facebook user, Valerie Ledoux, asked her 13-year-old kid what she wanted for her birthday, and the kid's response was this: to eat at a 5-Star Restaurant. (That's my kind of kid!)

At first, I thought, "How can we determine which restaurant is actually a 5-Star restaurant when we don't know any food critics who have deemed any local restaurant as a 5-Star Restaurant?"

My second thought: "Wait a minute; we are ALL restaurant critics!" That's when I jumped to the comments section to see which restaurants in Acadiana YOU deemed to be worthy of 5 stars.

So, short of sending the family to Los Angeles or New York, locals offered up their idea of Acadiana's 5-Star Restaurants. Here are some of the answers, in no particular order.

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana

Most Underrated Restaurants in Acadiana

Great Places to Eat in Abbeville, Louisiana

Great Uses for Silica Gel Packs

READ MORE: 10 Louisiana Food Brands With An International Following

Local Restaurants with Outdoor Seating

10 Foods Louisiana People Can't Live Without

Ten Excellent Red Wines Under Twenty Bucks

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette