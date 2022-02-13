Lafayette’s Top 5 Father/Daughter Wedding Dance Songs

It's the big day, you're daughter is getting married. Everything has to be perfect. The dress, the cake, the flowers, the reception hall, the music...for a day that's supposed to be so special, getting it right can almost seem like an impossible task. And for the dad of the bride, one more added dilemma, finding the perfect song for the Father/Daughter dance.

If you think about the preparation, stress and money that goes into a wedding, it's a wonder anybody ever gets married. But weddings do happen and daddy's do dance with their daughters at the reception. However, choosing the perfect song can be very difficult.

We asked Facebook users in the Acadiana area, "What is the Perfect Father/Daughter Wedding Dance Song?"

(Local Artist Honorable Mention) "Just Remember" by Johnnie Allen

(Local DJ Pick) "Half The Man" by Jennifer Smestad

Here are the Top 5 Father/Daughter Wedding Dance Songs in Lafayette (Acadiana)

(#5) "The Wonder of You" by Elvis Presley

I DJ’d a wedding a long time ago and the Bride had no idea what song she wanted, I asked what kind of music her dad listened to. She said he was a huge Elvis fan! Brides often pick songs because of the title or chorus and don’t listen to the lyrics, and it sometimes just becomes awkward because the song was actually about romance, and doesn’t quite fit a Father/Daughter Dance, but there is one perfect song I remembered and it can work for a Father/Daughter. So we kept it a surprise and watched the Father of the Bride cry as he danced with his beautiful daughter to “The Wonder of You” by Elvis Presley. -Matt Allen

(#4) "My Little Girl" by Tim McGraw

My Little Girl by Tim McGraw is a beautiful song. -Jennifer Pontiff

#3 "Daddy Dance With Me" by Krystal Keith

Daddy Dance With Me by Krystal Keith. Not a dry eye in the room. -Tracie Crawford

(#2) Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle

That was mine, Bob Carlisle. -Chantel Girouard

(#1) "I Loved Her First" by Heartland

I Loved Her First. Our daughter danced with her dad to that song and not a dry eye. In fact I still get teary after all these years. -Susan Wallace

The bond between a father and daughter, like her wedding day, is very special. Be careful not to pick a Father/Daughter song because of the title, make sure to listen to the words. For a special touch, learn the words and sing them to her during the dance.