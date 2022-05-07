Top 5 Most Beautiful Places for a Wedding Reception in Acadiana

Acadiana is filled with a culture unlike any other area in the U.S. That unique culture that we so embrace can be seen in the foods we eat, the music we enjoy and even in the architectural style that is Acadian. All of those elements and flare are evident in the places available to rent for wedding receptions.

From wedding reception establishments like Le Barn Rouge to Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island, the South Louisiana Cajun culture is thick. Let's face it, weddings and receptions in South Louisiana are unique and different. The food, the music and even what people wear to weddings and receptions here...all unique. You'll find even the most sophisticated of weddings and receptions held in Acadiana have a more fun and relaxed vibe. That's just how we roll.

We took to social media to ask "What is the Most Beautiful Place to Have a Wedding Reception in Acadiana and you did not disappoint. However, we were surprised that Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette did not make it into the Top 5. Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette is a beautiful facility and was mentioned, but not enough to make the Top 5.

Top 5 Most Beautiful Places to Have a Wedding Reception in Acadiana

#5 City Club at River Ranch

City Club at River Ranch, Facebook City Club at River Ranch, Facebook loading...

City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70508.

#4 Vermillionville

Vermilionville, Facebook Vermilionville, Facebook loading...

Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508.

#3 Le Barn Rouge

Le Barn Rouge, Facebook Le Barn Rouge, Facebook loading...

Le Barn Rouge, 831 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70506.

#2 Sunny Meade Wedding & Reception Facility

Sunny Meade, Facebook Sunny Meade, Facebook loading...

Sunny Meade Wedding & Reception Facility, 230 Topeka Rd., Scott, LA 70583.

#1 Rip Van Winkle Gardens On Jefferson Island

Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Facebook Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Facebook loading...

Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia, LA.

Wedding facilities that did not make our "Top 5 Most Beautiful Places to Have a Wedding Reception in Acadiana" list, but deserve mentioning, included Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, The Stables Events and Weddings in New Iberia and The Manor in St. Martinville.