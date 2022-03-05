Top 5 Songs You Will Hear at a Louisiana Wedding
I recently attended a wedding of a dear friend of mine. While I was at the reception I got to talking to my husband about songs that are always played at a Louisiana wedding. After some time I took to social media to find out what the top Louisiana wedding songs are.
Here are the results:
# 5: Haterz by Keith Frank
# 4: There was a tie for this spot.
Mathilda by Cookie and the Cupcakes
Two-Step Mamou by Wayne Toups
# 3: The Freeze by Ronnie Milsaps
# 2: When a Man Loves a Women by Percy Sledge
# 1: New Orleans Ladies by LeRoux
There were several songs that were listed but didn't make the top 5 so I wanted to show them some love too.
Independent- Lil' Boosie
Back That Azz Up- Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Mannie Fresh
Wipe Me Down- Lil' Boosie
That Butt Thing- Horace Trahan
Louisiana Saturday Night- Mel McDaniel
Cupid Shuffle- Cupid
Strokin- Clarence Carter
I'm From Louisiana- Louisiana Ca$h
Callin Baton Rouge- Garth Brooks
Things for Brides to Consider While Planning a Louisiana Wedding
Romantic Places to Get Married in Louisiana
What To Consider Prior to Hiring Your Wedding DJ