Top 5 Songs You Will Hear at a Louisiana Wedding

I recently attended a wedding of a dear friend of mine. While I was at the reception I got to talking to my husband about songs that are always played at a Louisiana wedding. After some time I took to social media to find out what the top Louisiana wedding songs are.

Here are the results:

# 5: Haterz by Keith Frank

# 4: There was a tie for this spot.

Mathilda by Cookie and the Cupcakes

Two-Step Mamou by Wayne Toups

# 3: The Freeze by Ronnie Milsaps

# 2: When a Man Loves a Women by Percy Sledge

# 1: New Orleans Ladies by LeRoux

There were several songs that were listed but didn't make the top 5 so I wanted to show them some love too.

Independent- Lil' Boosie

Back That Azz Up- Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Mannie Fresh

Wipe Me Down- Lil' Boosie

That Butt Thing- Horace Trahan

Louisiana Saturday Night- Mel McDaniel

Cupid Shuffle- Cupid

Strokin- Clarence Carter

I'm From Louisiana- Louisiana Ca$h

Callin Baton Rouge- Garth Brooks

