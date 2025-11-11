A Baton Rouge legal team says it will file a federal lawsuit against the Lafourche Parish School District after a 13-year-old Sixth Ward Middle School student was expelled for hitting a male classmate amid claims an AI-generated nude image of her was shared at school and on a bus.

The sheriff now confirms one student was charged with 10 counts tied to unlawful dissemination of AI-created images, and says the girl will not face criminal charges.

How we got here

The case surfaced publicly at a Nov. 5 school board meeting. Board members allowed the girl to return to class on probation but kept the expulsion on her record, according to her family and earlier reporting.

Attorneys say the student sought help from staff multiple times before the bus incident, where the image was reportedly circulated again.

Sheriff’s update

Sheriff Craig Webre said detectives charged one student in September with ten counts related to sharing AI-created images and that more arrests are possible.

He added deputies do not expect to charge the girl “due to the totality of the circumstances.”

District response

The Lafourche Parish School District said it cannot discuss student discipline because of federal privacy law but emphasized it immediately notified law enforcement and is committed to safety and consistent consequences.

The law in Louisiana

In 2024, Louisiana enacted R.S. 14:73.14, making it illegal to disseminate or sell AI-generated nude images of another person with intent to harass, intimidate or coerce. Violations can lead to fines and up to six months in jail

Why this matters

The case has drawn widespread attention and frustration from parents who say school leaders failed to protect a student during a fast-moving digital abuse incident. The family’s attorneys argue the district mishandled reports and placed the student back on a bus where the image circulated.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Editor’s note: The student is a minor. Identifying details are withheld. If you or your child encounters nonconsensual images online, report them to law enforcement and school administrators immediately. For Louisiana’s AI image law, see R.S. 14:73.14.