Lake Charles Family Turns Giant 12ft Skeleton into the Grinch!

You see these people on the internet that do crazy things that you think you'd only see on TV home shows. Maybe you're scrolling through your preferred social media and some random lady is turning duct tape into swans for a table decoration. Something super random like that. What if I told you there's a Lake Charles woman that turned her giant 12ft skeleton into the Grinch for Christmas? She exists, and she nailed it!

Amber Tupper, Tupper Homes

Amber Tupper tends to be a touch extra with her decorations when it comes to holidays. She and her husband Matt, of Tupper Homes, wanted to take their Christmas decorations up a notch. If I am being honest, it was probably mostly Amber doing it and Matt following along. Amber took their 12 foot Halloween skeleton and magically made it into a now 12ft tall green Ginch complete with fur!

From the photos, you can see how thorough Amber was in creating this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Essentially she made a tailored suit for the skeleton. She painstakingly measured and cut out each piece to place on the various parts of the skeleton's body in their garage. She hand made the face, and even added the Grinch's signature Santa hat! Who in their right mind would do all of this? Apparently Amber would.

Her husband Matt helped put it all together in their yard. Obviously, the Grinch can't be the Grinch unless he's messing up Christmas. The Tuppers strung their Christmas decorations over to him as if he is stealing them all. What an amazing job with results that are just absolutely mind-blowing! Take a look at the gallery below for all of the photos from this insane project!