BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has sparked a controversial conversation after posting on social media about erecting a statue of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at Louisiana State University.

Get our free mobile app

The post was shared on X after the 'This is Turning Point Tour' made a stop in Baton Rouge on Monday. Governor Landry wrote:

"I’m calling on @LSU to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk by putting up a statue of him on campus. There is no better warrior for free speech than Charlie Kirk, and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America."

Commenters weighed in, questioning Kirk's affiliation with the university. Tigerfightfan wrote, "Why? What happened to him was tragic, but he has no connection to our school that I am aware of. How about Burrow gets a statue first? He actually did work for our university."

Triple D joked, "That's one way to make people forget about the tiger," referencing when Gov. Landry pulled some strings to bring Mike the Tiger back out into Death Valley, despite many fans not seeing the need to bring back the tradition.

Other commenters pointed out that Kirk often called college a "federally sponsored scam," so erecting a statue of him on a college campus wouldn't even align with his wishes.

Of course, there are Turining Point USA supporters who think the statue would highlight his mission to champion open debate on college campuses nationwide.

LSU has not responded to the request or the social media post as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.