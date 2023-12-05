BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - If you travel down Interstate 10 towards Baton Rouge, you never know what you're going to get.

Sure, you could enjoy a hassle-free trip filled with only the open road and rest stops along the way. Or, you could come across a crash that keeps you stuck for hours, like drivers had to deal with Tuesday morning in Henderson just before the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Or, you could encounter lane closures that can range from making you wish you took an alternate route to a minor aggravation on the way to your destination.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are conducting lane closures this week that are associated with the I-10 Widening and Reconstruction Project in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Here is the breakdown of when and where those lane closures will happen:

Dalrymple Drive from March St. to E. Lakeshore Drive

TUESDAY NIGHT: Full closure happening from 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.

I-10 Westbound from Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Avenue

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT: One lane closed beginning at 7:00 p.m., followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10:00 p.m.; All lanes will be open by 5:00 a.m.

Here is a breakdown of when and where alternating ramp closures will happen:

I-10 Westbound Perkins Road On-Ramp

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

I-10 Westbound Dalrymple Drive On-Ramp & OFF-Ramp

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY 10:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

All construction activities are weather dependent and are subject to changes.

For more information about the I-10 project, visit I10br.com.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the 511la app.