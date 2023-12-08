LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It will be a busy upcoming week (December 11-15) for Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers as crews will be performing all sorts of repairs on Interstate 10 - including the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge - and on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette all the way down US Highway 90 to St. Mary Parish.

Basin Bridge Lane Closure Set for Monday Morning

DOTD crews will be closing the outside lane on I-10 WESTBOUND on the bridge between mile marker 122.4 and 122.2 on Monday. This is one mile past the Butte La Rose Exit (Exit 121).

Workers will be closing the lane from 6:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. as they perform electrical repair work.

There are no truck restrictions.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

I-10 Ramp Closure Set for Monday in Acadia Parish

Later that Monday night, DOTD crews will be in Acadia Parish performing asphalt pavement patching. This will cause workers to close the I-10 WESTBOUND Entrance Ramp at Exit 87 (LA 35/LA 98 - Church Point, Rayne) from 8:00 p.m. Monday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure time. Drivers traveling on LA 35 will only be able to access I-10 Westbound by taking I-10 Eastbound continuing to Exit 92 (LA 95 - Mire, Duson), traveling north on LA 95 and then taking I-10 Westbound back to Exit 87 (LA 35/LA98 - Church Point, Rayne).

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the westbound entrance ramp.

Lane Closures Set for Evangeline Thruway Near I-10 Overpass

Later in the week, DOTD crews will be working on the Evangeline Thruway replacing overhead signage on the I-10/I-49 overpass. Fortunately, workers will be able to do this overnight, from 10:00 p.m. on Thursday until 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

Because of the needed work, the NORTHBOUND lanes of the Evangeline Thruway between Willow Street and the I-10 overpass will have alternating lane closures during that four hour time span.

Also, Exit 103-B to Opelousas on I-10 Eastbound will be closed intermittently from 10:00 p.m. until midnight on that Thursday night. Detour for the ramp closure includes drivers taking Exit 104 to Louisiana Ave, to I-10 westbound, to Exit 103-B.

There are no truck restrictions.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

Bayou Ramos Bridge to Have Daytime Lane Closures

And, finally, DOTD crews will be performing routine bridge inspections on the Bayou Ramos Bridge on US 90 between mile markers 179 and 181. This will cause lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.