BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are concentrating on Interstate 10 this week from the Texas State Line all the way to Baton Rouge.

Louisiana DOTD Workers to Perform Needed Roadwork at Texas State Line

Crews will be working on the seven miles leading up to the Texas State Line for needed road work on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish.

Texas State Line, google street view Texas State Line, google street view loading...

Beginning Monday, December 18, DOTD crews will be performing temporary striping, soil work, and roadway maintenance from the border to Exit 7 (LA 3063). This will last through Thursday, December 21, as workers will be alternating lane closures from 7:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m. each night. These closures will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS of the interstate.

Slow Moving Operation to Happen on I-10 in St. Martin Parish

Next, DOTD crews will be performing a slow moving operation on I-10 in St. Martin Parish in BOTH DIRECTIONS of the interstate.

Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

DOTD officials say workers will be installing raised pavement markers and permanent pavement markings from Mile Marker 108 (Breaux Bridge area) to Mile Marker 117 (Henderson area).

The permanent pavement markings will be installed on Tuesday, December 19, beginning at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The raised pavement markings will be install at night on Wednesday, December 20, beginning at 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m..

The construction will be done in one travel lane at a time, which is expected to cause delays for drivers.

I-10 Widening and Reconstruction Project Continues in East Baton Rouge Parish

Continuing their work across South Louisiana, DOTD crews will be working on ramps and exits on I-10 across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Baton Rouge (I-10 in Baton Rouge, Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) loading...

Night Closures Happening on Monday - Friday (12/18 - 12/22):

I-10 WB Perkins Rd. On-Ramp (7 p.m.- 5 a.m.)

I-10 WB Dalrymple Dr. Off-Ramp (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-10 WB Dalrymple Dr. On-Ramp (10 p.m.- 5 a.m.)

I-10 WB from Acadian Thruway. to Lorri Burgess Ave. (Formerly Washington St.). One lane closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m.