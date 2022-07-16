Largest Go-Kart Track in America Is Right Here in Louisiana

Recently I saw a friend post about the largest go-kart track in the country. I scrolled past it not realizing that the massive track was located in the Bayou State.

NOLA Motorsports is just a quick 20-minute drive from New Orleans and I am convinced it is a must-visit next time you visit the Big Easy.

NOLA Motorsports via YouTube NOLA Motorsports via YouTube loading...

What Can You Expect When You Visit NOLA Motorsports?

Oh, just a 40-acre karting facility that has 30 acres of race track goodness. Yes, this race track with built for that person who has a need for speed. If you think that 30 acres dedicated for racing is excessive you're absolutely right, that's why this race track has to brag about being the biggest go-kart track in the United States.

There are 4 Tiers that you can race in:

Tier 1 are junior karts and two-seaters and reach 15+ mph.

Tier 2 are senior karts and reach over 40 mph.

Tier 3 are RT8 karts that can top over 50 mph (you can't get in on this race unless you have experience)

Tier 4 are GTMax karts which can reach over 60 mph (you can't get in on this race unless you have experience)

You Can Finally Settle All the Smack Talking.

Round up your favorite smack-talking friends and settle the argument once and for all at NOLA Motorsports. Not into racing go-karts and want to drive a foreign luxury car? You can do that too. Book your racing experience by visiting their website by clicking here.