Finding a place to zipline in a state that is basically flat is kind of a challenge. Up until last week, there were only a handful of legitimate zipline parks in the state.

But alas, that has changed for the better.

Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park, a new zipline park and obstacle course located in the community of Ethel (East Feliciana Parish), is now open. It is the largest zipline in the state of Louisiana, featuring over 32 acres of scenery and adventure courses.

Guests climb into the treetops and zipline from tower to tower while being guided by trainers. There is a high and low element course for different experience levels.

The high element course takes about two hours to complete. It features eight ziplines, bridge crossings, climbing towers and a river landing.

The low element course can be finished in about half the time and is perfect for beginners. That course includes ziplines, bridges and an obstacle course.

The course is open to kids and adults, however, the minimum age is eight years old and the child must weigh at least 50 pounds. The maximum participant weight is 285 pounds.

If you'd like to make the trek just north of Baton Rouge to check out the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park, you will need to make an appointment before you go.

For information on the park or to book, click here or call 225-286-2929.