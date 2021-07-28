‘Zip NOLA’ Swamp Zipline Opens in LaPlace [VIDEO]

For the more adventurous citizens of Louisiana, we have a new way for thrill-seekers to enjoy some outdoor fun. And for those who are looking for something a little more daring this summer, like 60 feet in the air daring, Zip NOLA is now open in LaPlace.

The area's first swamp zipline is located at 301 Peavine Road in LaPlace, and promises to be perfect for those who love living in the Sportsmans Paradise and want to take advantage of some of our unique outdoor adventures. If zipping above alligators and Louisiana wildlife sounds fun to you, then this might be right up your alley.

Owners Tyler Richardson and Barry Gros Jr. tell NOLA Weekend that their goal is to "deliver an immersive swamp adventure that doubles as an educational experience." They go on to say that the state-of-the-art safety system is completely supportive, and goes up to 32 miles per hour above the Maurepas Swamp. Getting a birds-eye view of the swamp and its inhabitants seems like a fun way to spend an afternoon to me.

Richardson tells NOLA Weekend “We got five zip lines, two suspension bridges and a spiral staircase that we built around the trees. For somebody who hasn’t done a zipline, this is a perfect beginner course. It’s not like your traditional hand braking where you actually have to stop yourself. For the most part, it’s fully automated.” The course is about half a mile long and usually takes about an hour and a half to complete. In addition to views of the Maurepas Swamp, you also get a panoramic view of Frenier, Lake Ponchartrain, and the New Orleans skyline.

Each tour has two local guides to ensure the safety of guests, and the park is open every day from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information, check out the video below, or the website for Zip NOLA