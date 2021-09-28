Leadership Lafayette Applications Now Open

Are you a natural-born leader?

Maybe you just want to get more involved in making Lafayette the best place to live?

Either way, applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Leadership Lafayette class.

This class of exceptional individuals is open to leaders within the community who seek to expand and further develop their leadership skills. Since 1987, more than 700 individuals have graduated from this program. These "graduates" have spent their time learning about the history, challenges, and assets of the community, all while considering the implications for the future.

I have not had the chance to participate in this program but I have heard nothing but wonderful things about it. Everyone who has graduated tells me that this is the best program around. I personally hope to one day be able to participate in this great learning opportunity.

Applicants that are interested in applying must be able to commit to all of the requirements that are detailed in the application.

The deadline to submit an application and the application fee of $30 is Friday, November 19, at 5 p.m. Registration is available only online and can be found on Lead Acadiana’s website.

For more information, visit leadacadiana.org.

