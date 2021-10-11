“Let’s Go Brandon!”—Here’s How The Latest Anti-Biden Catchphrase Became a Viral Meme

Who is Brandon? And why is everyone cheering him on?

"Let's go Brandon!" is the latest meme that is taking over the internet and if you aren't familiar with it, allow me to explain how it all started.

Before we go any further, I have to catch you up to speed on a story we shared a few weeks ago that described a very NSFW anti-Joe Biden chant that was catching fire at college football stadiums across the country. Catching up on that story here will add a ton of context to what I'm about to tell you.

Speaking of former President Trump, his son, Don Jr. shared one of the tweets that helped to spark the viral sensation "Let's Go Brandon!" As NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after his first win at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway, you could hear the "F--- Joe Biden" chant from the crowd loud and clear.

Stavast, in an attempt to turn the conversation away from politics, pointed out that the crowd was cheering on the NASCAR driver, but that definitely wasn't what was happening. Almost instantly, "Let's Go Brandon!" was now the new "F--- Joe Biden!"

The memes and jokes popped up quickly.

Trump supporters and social media accounts that support the former president mocked President Biden with the new catchphrase. In less than 24 hours, the chant had made its way to major sporting events.

Social media users continued to mock the NBC coverage while fueling the new "code" for the "F--- Joe Biden" chant.

Someone even tricked an airline worker into saying it at a Chicago airport.

It didn't take long for billboards to pop up.

The president was even greeted in Michigan by signs that were inspired by the new meme.

#LetsGoBrandon continued to trend on Twitter as this airplane was spotted above an Iowa Trump rally.

As it continues to trend, the new political catchphrase shows no signs of slowing down—and as someone with the first name Brandon (there's your DJ Digital trivia moment), I can honestly say this is the most attention my name has ever received.

So, the next time you hear a group of strangers cheering for me, you'll know what they're saying.