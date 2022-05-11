We were all told little lies by our parents when we were kids, and once you become a parent you really start to understand why. Some of the lies we were told are just downright hilarious.

Lies Parents Tell Their Kids

As parents, sometimes we bend the truth when it comes to our kids. It's not to be mean, but sometimes...sometimes it's good to have the help of Madame Grand Doit when trying to get kids to act right.

It's not just parents, it's parains, marraines, tawnts, mee maws, pee paws, noncs, and on and on.

We're not talking about malicious lies here, we're talking about the "fun" ones used to get a grownup out of a pinch, or just to have a little fun.

Sometimes grownups told us fibs to keep us safe because they knew we weren't going to listen.

For instance, when I was a kid my mom would tell me that if I walked around outside barefoot I'd get worms.

She didn't want me running around barefoot because she knew at some point I would wind up riding my bike and, that could certainly lead to toes in the spokes or chain.

Broken, mangled toes weren't a big enough deterrent for me apparently, so she threw out the worms, and that stuck.

My dad had me convinced that new shoes made me run faster. Every time I got a new pair he would hop in his truck while I ran down our street to tell me how fast I was running.

I'd get an "Oh yeah...you're about 3 miles an hour faster in those shoes".

Looking back, it's one of my favorite memories from my childhood.

Recently we asked you what some of the funniest lies you were told as a kid that you believed, and had some hilarious answers.

We'll get to more in a minute, but we have to talk about one that popped up over and over again that is, quite frankly, genius.

No, it's not the watermelon seeds. It's not even the one about driving with your interior lights on in the car.

It's the ice cream truck...

The "Ice Cream Truck Lie" needs to be in the Parenting Hall of Fame.

Below are some of the hilarious "lies" told to kids around Acadiana through the years as told by you!

(We've blurred photos and names to protect the innocent, but we really did it to protect the identity of parents and future parents so that these lies can continue to be perpetuated. You're welcome)

