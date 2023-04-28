LISTEN – Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns OL O’Cyrus Torrence on SportsChat

On the day of the 2023 NFL Draft, former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns & Florida Gators Guard, O'Cyrus Torrence joined Dave Schultz & Lynden Burton the show SportsChat, which airs on our sister station 103.3 The GOAT.

Torrence was a 3-star recruit (24/7 Sports) out of St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg, LA (pop. 718), about one hour northeast of Baton Rouge.

NFL Combine Getty Images loading...

Torrence only had five offers and all from Group of Five schools. Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, South Alabama and finally the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Louisiana was last to offer and didn't until the June just before his senior season. He accepted in November 2018 and signed his Letter of Intent in December.

When Torrence arrived on campus in Lafayette, he had some future NFL lineman in front of him. Robert Hunt (Dolphins) and Kevin Dotson (Steelers) were on one side with Max Mitchell (Jets) beginning to anchor the other side. Nonetheless, Torrence found himself starting as a true freshman.

Not only was there plenty of talent on the offensive line, but Torrence was blocking for Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais Jr.

NFL Combine Getty Images loading...

The stats the OL put together in Torrence's freshman year was impressive.

YPC (6.28) - 3rd nationally

Rushing TDs (42) 4th nationally

YPG (257.4) 6th nationally

Total Rushing YDS (3,604) 7th nationally

Listen below for the entire interview.

