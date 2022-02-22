An Arnaudville woman was arrested for her 3rd DUI on Monday morning after driving her car through the campus of St. Edmund Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.

29-year-old Skyla Briley has been arrested for DUI three times in six weeks. This is her third first offense, meaning the court hasn't had enough time to process her first offense from her first DUI in January.

According to KATC, Chief Randy Fontenot of Eunice says that all charges will be amended and modified when they process through the court.

Skyla blew a 0.295% when she drove through the elementary school grounds and ended up at the entrance of the playground. Luckily and thankfully, the children weren't out on the playground, and no one was injured.

I think we can all agree that something is definitely wrong as she is putting herself and others in danger with her alcohol use. Hopefully she can get the help that she needs.