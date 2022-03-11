State Trooper Intentionally Crashes Head-On to Protect Joggers

A state trooper intentionally crashed head-on into a speeding vehicle to protect joggers participating in a 10k.

According to the story from FOX 13 in Tampa Bay, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck was in her state-issued Chevrolet Tahoe serving as an escort to a marathon when the crash occurred.

The Skyway 10K is an annual race that takes joggers over the famed Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Trooper Schuck was in her cruiser behind the runners approaching the Skyway Bridge when she got the call: a speeding vehicle was headed for them.

FOX 13 Tampa FOX 13 Tampa loading...

The car had already blown through one barricade, and was approaching another. Schuck knew that if the driver didn't stop at that barricade, she was the last defense for the joggers.

It was at that point that Schuck turned around to face the oncoming vehicle and, after it had blown through the second barricade, Schuck had a decision to make. In her mind, it was an easy decision.

Schuck maneuvered her vehicle into the path of the oncoming car, causing a head-on collision.

Watch the video of the crash below.

The vehicle, a BMW, was being driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Toxicology samples showed that the driver, 52-year-old Kristin Watts was quite drunk, with her BAC coming in at over 3 times the legal limit.

Trooper Schuck is being hailed as a hero, but she says that she was just doing her job.

Trooper Schuck walked away from the crash, but straight to an ambulance. Both drivers were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

As the ambulance was leaving the scene of the crash to take her to the hospital, it crossed the Skyway Bridge. Trooper Schuck saw that there were joggers still on the bridge, and she became emotional. Who knows what would have happened had Trooper Schuck not steered her patrol unit into the path of the oncoming drunk driver?

We wish trooper Schuck a speedy recovery and thank her for her selflessness.

We hope that Watts, the drunk driver in this crash, has a lot of idle time to contemplate her actions and, hopefully, get the treatment she needs so that it doesn't happen again.

South Louisiana's Most Infamous Speed Traps

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette