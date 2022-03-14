A video has gone viral that shows a long time of Tesla cars waiting to be charged up in Louisiana.

The original post says that the video was shot in Lafayette off of Louisiana Ave., but that is not correct.

As noted in the comments section of the post, this line of Tesla cars was waiting to plug up off of on I-210 in Lake Charles off Exit 4.

Candance Metz says in her post, "I pulled over and asked the guy how long it took to charge- he said normally 30 min but these stations are running slow due to demand so it’s over an hour per car."

While this may not justify you having to pay what you are at a gas pump, the wait and frustrations are there too for those with electric cars.

Sure, not every charging station may be this backed up, but there are lines and there are waits.

Here's what some had to say in regards to the video below.

Now, here's the video of the cars in line in Lake Charles as they await their turn to charge up.

