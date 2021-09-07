Watch Man Caught on Camera Allegedly Faking Injuries After Being “Hit By a Tesla” in Slidell

This past Friday (September 3), Slidell Police rolled up on what was reported as a hit-and-run.

Upon their arrival, 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. told police he was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of Fremaux Ave. According to Slidell police, Bates Jr. told them that he was "struck" by a Tesla as it backed out of a parking space.

Not only did Bates claim to be hit, he told police that he had multiple injuries, prompting them to call first responders to the scene.

Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location.

As police continued their investigation of the alleged hit-and-run, they were able to track down the driver of the vehicle involved in the reported collision. The driver was questioned by police and cooperated by showing them video of the collision saying the man "intentionally" jumped behind his car.

Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident.

After reviewing video, Slidell police agreed with the driver of the Tesla and arrested Bates who is now facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1735768703286469&t=25

This is just the latest incident caught on tape by a Tesla driver who used to footage to back up the claims when it comes to accidents and hit-and-run situations. There is a channel on YouTune dedicated to these incidents called Wham Baam Teslacam.

Others have posted their own hit-and-run situations.

Some have helped authorities track down guilty parties leading to arrests.

So, word to the wise: If you want to stage a hit-and-run, don't try it with a Tesla. As a matter of fact, don't try it at all.

Signed, every decent human being on earth.