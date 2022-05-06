New Iberia Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Vehicle

New Iberia police are searching for a vehicle (similar to the model pictured above) that was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

According to KATC TV3, the incident involved a pedestrian and occurred on the 200 block of Henry Street.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle or the individual responsible for the crash.

KATC TV3 reports that authorities in New Iberia said that the crash occurred on the evening of May 4th, 2022, just prior to 9 pm.

The vehicle is believed to be a grey Nissan Altima, model year between 2013 and 2018. The vehicle is said to have crashed into a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Currently, the New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or the suspect. If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. You can also call in an anonymous tip on the Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, log onto www.P3tips.com or dial **TIPS.

