Tesla ‘Sentry Mode’ Captures Man ‘Keying’ Car [VIDEO]

We've all heard of or know someone who has had their car "keyed". And most of us probably know someone who had admitted to "keying" someone else's car.

Well, like most other things you used to be able to get away with, it appears that dragging a key or some other object down the side of a vehicle to put a deep scratch in the paint won't be around for long.

With the technological advances we've been seeing in the past decade or so, police have much more video at their disposal to help solve crimes.

From regular home and business security/monitoring systems to the popular Ring cameras and the like, Americans are captured on video several times a day. Add to that the cameras set up by municipalities, the body cameras on police officers, the dash cams on police cruisers and privately-owned vehicles, our movements are captured on video much more often than we think.

Like this guy. He was captured by a Tesla Sentry Mode camera, keying a Tesla.

A survey in 2016 by IPVM, "The Authority on Video Surveillance", asked Americans how often they think they were on video each day.

The majority of responses when that poll was taken 8 years ago guessed that it was 4 times or less per day. The actual number of times Americans were caught on video back in 2016 was around 50 times per day.

With the proliferation of cameras today, I am certain that the number is higher than 50 times per day.

So a good rule of thumb is this: don't do anything stupid in public, because you are probably on camera.

That brings us to this dummy-of-the-day.

This guy thought that he'd take out some frustrations on a shiny new Tesla by dragging his key down the side of the vehicle, leaving a scratch deep enough to require expensive repair.

What this guy didn't think of was how technologically advanced some Tesla models really are.

One of the features of this Tesla is what is called "Sentry Mode".

The Sentry Mode on a Tesla is like a security system that constantly monitors for threats while you are away from your vehicle.

Much of that monitoring comes in the form of video being recorded.

When the vehicle senses a threat (motion sensors on the car alert to an approaching body), cameras located around the vehicle will begin to not only record the activities of the threat, but it will send a live feed to your phone via the Tesla app.

In this case, the threat was that of a middle-aged man without a shirt on, but with a key in hand.

As you can see in the video below, the man runs the key down the length of the vehicle and then, in the end, circles back on the front quarter for good measure.

This recording, from what I can gather online, was taken earlier today near Lisboa, Portugal.

What beef does this guy have with the owner of the car? Or is it his hate for the car itself? What is it that he is trying to prove by scratching the car?

This video is online, so you know what that means: it's only a matter of time until this man is identified and, hopefully, held responsible for the damages he caused.

