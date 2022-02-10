Tesla Driver was Watching a Movie on Auto-Pilot when He Rammed into Officers

Dash-cam video shows the moment a Tesla driver rammed into a police unit as he narrowly missed running over officers who were on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly distracted while watching a movie as the car on auto-pilot hit the police unit.

attachment-IMG_3208 loading...

North Carolina troopers had to quickly jump out of the way of a police cruiser that had been rammed into by a Tesla on auto-pilot. The driver of the vehicle was apparently watching a movie on his phone and not paying attention when the crash occurred.

attachment-IMG_3210 loading...

Newly released video shows more from the 2020 incident that could have ended much worse. The driver was reportedly charged for not moving over for an emergency vehicle and for distracted driving. Another report says that the county sheriff informed the outlet that the case was later dismissed.

Twitter via @ABC7 Twitter via @ABC7 loading...

Video of Tesla on Auto-Pilot Ramming into Officers

See the report with the video from @ABC7 on Twitter below.

Reactions to the video from social media below.