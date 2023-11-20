In a quiet Lafayette neighborhood off Johnston Street, the early hours of November 20 were disrupted by a loud, startling noise. A local family is now seeking public assistance after a hit-and-run incident left their vehicles wrecked and totaled in their own yard.

Hannah Smith Higgins, a Lafayette resident in the 100 block of Mount Vernon Street, reported that around 1 a.m., her family was jolted awake by a loud noise. "We heard a loud noise outside around 1 am this morning. By the time we made it to the front door, the vehicle was gone & our cars were scattered," Higgins recounted.

Upon investigating the disturbance, Higgins and her family were confronted with a scene of chaos. Their vehicles, previously parked in the front yard, were twisted and wrecked. However, the perpetrator's vehicle was nowhere in sight.

The impact was severe, with Higgins noting the extent of the damage: "They totaled one car & made significant damage to our other vehicle. Windows are smashed. Vehicles completely moved from where they were parked."

Lafayette Police, responding to the scene at the family's Mount Vernon home, speculated that the driver might have failed to stop at the Eastland Drive stop sign, located directly opposite the Higgins' residence. The officers pointed out that a log in the yard may have prevented even more catastrophic outcomes. "The cops told us that if the log hadn't been there, then the car could've been pushed into the living room. That's where our kids were. It's devastating to think about," Higgins shared.

In an effort to find those responsible, Higgins turned to social media. She posted on Facebook, requesting locals, especially those around Mount Vernon off of Johnston Street, to check their security cameras. Higgins suspects the driver might have been under the influence. "I assume it was a drunk driver that hit my nephew & my son's cars, then left. They totaled one & damaged the other. No one was hurt thankfully. Please message me if you find something!"

The family hopes that surveillance footage from nearby Johnston Street or Camellia Drive might capture the damaged vehicle, offering clues to identify the perpetrator. "Between 1 am-1:15 this morning. Hopefully, someone has cameras down the road, if not by our house, they can see a vehicle with damages. The vehicle was on Eastland and went straight instead of stopping at Mount Vernon," Higgins stated.

The Lafayette Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation and bring closure to the Higgins family.