LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases.

The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared 60% in a year. There are different reasons being given as to why egg prices have gone up - the avian flu, the record inflation our society is dealing with, and supermarkets themselves.

Price Of Eggs Set To Rise As Avian Flu In Midwest Affects National Supply Chain (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

How serious will this egg shortage be? Well, it could get a lot worse before it gets better.

As a father of two toddlers, we have had to deal with quite a few critical shortages. Thank goodness both of our children are now off of formula because that situation has only gotten worse. We also have had to deal with the Tylenol shortage. Fortunately, we were able to find a different medicine containing acetaminophen.

What I'm saying is we have become used to shopping for alternatives, and I'm sure many of you have too.

My wife was doing some online grocery shopping for our family the other day when she noticed something she had not seen before: the price of organic eggs are now cheaper than the conventional eggs. That made us do a double take because organic products are always more expensive than the conventional ones.

Organic Farms Likely To Benefit From Dioxin Scandal (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) loading...

But, with eggs, that is no longer the case.

Conventional egg prices exceeding specialty egg prices has occurred for the past three quarters but is atypical historically," Cal-Maine said in a statement outlining its second-quarter earnings.

The Business Insider article went on to say specialty eggs - organic and cage-free - increased by 24% in the last quarter while regular egg sales fell about 2%. Those are numbers reported by Cal-Maine, the largest egg producer in the U.S.

Which brings us back to the avian flu, as the latest outbreak began in February of 2022. As the Business Insider article points out, farms that raise organic and other specialty eggs have not been hit as hard by avian flu as have farms that raise conventional eggs. This has allowed the supply and prices to be more stable for the specialty eggs.

So, how long will this "atypical" trend continue? And with Easter coming up, will you be using the plastic eggs instead?

Top Gun Easter Eggs in Top Gun: Maverick Did you catch these callbacks to the original Top Gun in the sequel?

The Batman: The Coolest DC Easter Eggs Did you spot these hidden DC references in Matt Reeves’ The Batman?