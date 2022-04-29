Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit
Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact.
Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.
North Beach
This beach is located in Lake Charles and is known for its beautiful white sand. It is a great family beach and is very close to the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Resort.
Grand Isle State Park Beach
Grand Isle is officially open again and is the perfect spot for taking in some sun and fishing.
Cypremort Point State Park Beach
Cypremort Point State Park Beach is a man-made beach that offers its guests a wide array of activities to do. If you are wanting to partake in some water sports then this is the perfect place for you. Now if you are not a fan of large then crowds then it is recommended that you go during the offseason and avoid holidays.
Fontainebleau State Park Beach
If you have young children then this might just be the perfect location for you to visit. This beach features a splash pad and jungle gym along with all the fun activities a beach has to offer.
White Sands Lake Day Beach
This beach features a water park with trampolines, inflatable water slides, and a beach volleyball court.
Rutherford Beach
This beach offers a great view of the Gulf of Mexico and is a great place to get away from the busy life and enjoy some downtime.
South Toledo Bend State Park Beach
If you are looking to escape your day-to-day lives and get some much-needed relaxation then this may be the perfect spot for a quick vacation.
Bogue Chitto State Park Beach
This is a well-maintained beach that sits on the banks of a serene river. If you are looking for a good place to relax and enjoy some quality time with your family this summer then this may be the right location for you.
Holly Beach
This popular beach is a well-loved favorite by locals and tourists and is a perfect spot for your family vacation. Also, if you have children they will love collecting the shells that can be found along the beach.
Port Fourchon Beach
Port Fourchon Beach is one of the best family beaches in Louisiana and offers lots of activities for a family to participate in. However, it does look like this beach is still closed due to the damage of Hurricane Ida. Don't worry this beach will open up again and be better than ever so be sure to add it to your list of beaches to visit.
