Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact.

Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Google Mpas Google Mpas loading...

North Beach

This beach is located in Lake Charles and is known for its beautiful white sand. It is a great family beach and is very close to the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Resort.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Grand Isle State Park Beach

Grand Isle is officially open again and is the perfect spot for taking in some sun and fishing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cypremort Point State Park Beach

Cypremort Point State Park Beach is a man-made beach that offers its guests a wide array of activities to do. If you are wanting to partake in some water sports then this is the perfect place for you. Now if you are not a fan of large then crowds then it is recommended that you go during the offseason and avoid holidays.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fontainebleau State Park Beach

If you have young children then this might just be the perfect location for you to visit. This beach features a splash pad and jungle gym along with all the fun activities a beach has to offer.

Google maps Google maps loading...

White Sands Lake Day Beach

This beach features a water park with trampolines, inflatable water slides, and a beach volleyball court.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rutherford Beach

This beach offers a great view of the Gulf of Mexico and is a great place to get away from the busy life and enjoy some downtime.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

South Toledo Bend State Park Beach

If you are looking to escape your day-to-day lives and get some much-needed relaxation then this may be the perfect spot for a quick vacation.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bogue Chitto State Park Beach

This is a well-maintained beach that sits on the banks of a serene river. If you are looking for a good place to relax and enjoy some quality time with your family this summer then this may be the right location for you.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Holly Beach

This popular beach is a well-loved favorite by locals and tourists and is a perfect spot for your family vacation. Also, if you have children they will love collecting the shells that can be found along the beach.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Port Fourchon Beach

Port Fourchon Beach is one of the best family beaches in Louisiana and offers lots of activities for a family to participate in. However, it does look like this beach is still closed due to the damage of Hurricane Ida. Don't worry this beach will open up again and be better than ever so be sure to add it to your list of beaches to visit.