Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities.

The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor, the state's first Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Over the next few years, more stores opened in 2005, with outlet shopping, an entertainment district featuring nightlife, a bowling alley, a comedy nightclub and riverfront dining.

The Routh Group was founded in 1992 and operates more than 100 shopping centers, warehouse properties and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Owner Todd Routh said:

Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition. This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.

Over the years, the Boardwalk has undergone many ebbs and flows. Online shopping, changing shopping habits of consumers, and even covid has had an effect on the shopping center, losing tenants and shoppers. Hopefully the new owners can bring life back into what could be a gem again.

With the new ownership comes new local management. Ashley Warner has been named new General Manager. She has been with the Boardwalk for 14 years as Marketing Manager, and Assistant General Manager. She will be in charge of day-to-day operations, marketing, and lease agreements with tenants.

Although there are no announcements yet of new merchants, there are changes and improvements already in the works, including improvements to the fountain, and expansion of the hotel, Courtyard by Marriot located on property.

I have to editorialize just a bit here. I have always loved the Boardwalk. I love the concept of this shopping and entertainment destination in a great location on the Riverfront. There is such potential for success, I hope this new ownership and management will be able to bring more merchants in that will draw shoppers back to this beautiful facility.

