Louisiana Bounced Back Against UNO – Gets Victory 64-45

Louisiana bounced back against the New Orleans Privateers after their first loss against LSU earlier this week. The Cajuns won 64-45 in a dominating fashion. The Cajuns were in control of the game the entire time winning each quarter except the 4th, in which they only lost by 2 points but it was over by then.

Alicia Blanton was the leading scorer for the Cajuns with 12 points while shooting 5-11 from the field with 4 rebounds. Ty'Reona Doucet also contributed 10 points. While Lanay Wheaton added 11 points off the bench while shooting 5-8 from the field.

The Cajuns really controlled the glass in this game. They outrebounded UNO 45 to 38 while scoring 10 2nd chance points to UNO's 0. Another reason why this UL team won was bench scoring. The Cajuns' bench scored 25 points to UNO's 16. Two issues to pay attention to going forward are the Cajuns' free throw percentage and three-point shooting percentage. In this game, the Cajuns shot a poor 54% from the free-throw line and 21% from 3. The Cajuns will definitely need to improve those percentages going forward to continue to win games and get to where they want to go.

The Cajuns' next game is this upcoming Wednesday against Southeastern Louisiana at 7 pm.