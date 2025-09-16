(KPEL News) - An accident at around 8 o'clock Monday night in Baton Rouge claimed the life of a little boy who was riding his bicycle, and he was hit by a big rig, according to Louisiana First.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office went to the scene where the child was pronounced dead.

Details of the Baton Rouge Bicycle Crash

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department began their investigation on September 15 after receiving a call that a 7-year-old child riding his bicycle near the area of the 1400 block of Cottondale Dr. and Delplaza Dr. had been struck.

Location of the Tragic Accident

The location of this crash in Baton Rouge is just off Airline Highway.

An 18-wheeler ran over the little child.

What Police First Believed About the Driver

According to Louisiana First, when word first started to come out about the fatal crash, it was thought that the person driving the 18-wheeler had fled the scene.

Truck Driver Questioned by Police

Baton Rouge police officials say the driver was quickly found, and he was taken into the precinct for questioning about the incident.

Was the Driver Aware of the Crash?

According to Kiran Unfiltered, her sources have said that initially, it's possible " the driver may have been completely unaware that he ran over a child."

Baton Rouge Police officers now have the driver of the 18-wheeler in custody.

It is not currently known if the driver was charged with anything in connection with this incident or if the driver will face charges.

What We Know About the Child Victim

Other information about the case has also been limited as the child's identity has not been released. We also have not seen the Baton Rouge Police Department give the name of the driver.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.